‘RHONY’ Bethenny Frankel Ends Friendship With Carole Radzwill

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bethenny Frankel has had her fair share of friendships end over the past decade on The Real Housewives of New York City, and her latest one may come as a shock to their millions of viewers.

Multiple reports have alleged that she and Carole Radziwill have ended their friendship,as jealousy has taken the reigns for the Skinny Girl creator over Carole’s budding relationship with fellow cast mate Tinsley Mortimer.

Carole and Bethenny had maintained a pretty tight friendship when the latter rejoined RHONY in season 7. Carole became a cast member in season 5.

Now, US Weekly has reported that their friendship is completely over, as busy schedules got in the way but the main focal point being Carole’s blossoming friendship with Tinsley.

Things started to fall apart for the two of them last summer, as Carole trained for the New York City Marathon and Bethenny focused on her B Strong charity. Then, “things turned acrimonious while filming.”

It also got worse when Carole started sticking up for Tinsley, causing a rift between her and Bethenny. “Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” says the source.

“Tinsley has replaced her as New York City Marathon Carole’s bestie.”

The Season 10 trailer of RHONY show how their friendship is starting to break.

“Every time we’re together you’re aggressive with me,” Carole says to Bethenny. “That’s not the case,” Bethenny shoots back. “Honey… it is,” Carole replied.

This isn’t the first time a friendship ending has been a major storyline for Bethenny.

The fallout between her and costar Jill Zarin was huge for the early seasons of the show, but things look to have cleared themselves up as Bethenny showed up to the funeral for Jill’s husband Bobby back in January.