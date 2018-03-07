Becca Kufrin Is The New ‘Bachelorette’

Becca Kufrin was humiliated on The Bachelor by Lauren Burnham instead, Becca is now the next Bachelorette. Afterwas humiliated on The Bachelor by Arie Luyendyk Jr. , who recanted on his engagement to her and proposed to runner upinstead, Becca is now the next Bachelorette.

The announcement was made Tuesday during the live After the final Rose, which came one day after the explosive three-hour finale, where Arie ended his engagement with Becca because he realized he was still in love with Lauren.

And while the break-up was cruel, the future Bachelorette defended her ex fiancée when speaking with People magazine. Photo credit: Getty Images

He's a good person, I don't think he's a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way,” The 27-year-old publicist said. “I don't think he thought it through, but I don't think he did it maliciously to break my heart.”

“A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It's not fun. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”

Continuing, “That's something that I only wanted to happen once in my life, and it's been robbed from me, and I can never have that one time moment again. And the second part is that he lied or hid his true feelings and emotions for weeks and weeks and weeks.”

And now as she prepares to embark on a journey to find love again she says she is going to be as “open” as possible.

“It does scare me,” she admits. “I’m sure it would [scare] any human, knowing that I was just engaged, I was in love. But I have so much love to give and I want just a partner in life. I’m not afraid to date these guys and find the one who is the best fit for me — I welcome that with open arms.” Photo credit: Getty Images