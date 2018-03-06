Becca Kufrin DEFENDS Arie After He Humiliates Her On Camera

Becca Kufrin says, “It was like a slap in the face,” when The Bachelor 22 Arie Luyendyk Jr. backed out of his proposal to her and ask runner up, Lauren Brunham to marry him instead. However, despite the shocking fiancée swap on Monday’s night episode of the hit ABC series, Becca is now defending his actions in an interview with People magazine set to hit stands Friday.

In the episode Arie proposes to Becca while the pair is on a romantic vacation in Peru, but he later changes his mind and breaks up with her in Los Angles and tops it off with a proposal to Lauren.

“He's a good person, I don't think he's a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way,” The 27-year-old publicist said. “I don't think he thought it through, but I don't think he did it maliciously to break my heart.”

“A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It's not fun. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”

Continuing, “That's something that I only wanted to happen once in my life, and it's been robbed from me, and I can never have that one time moment again. And the second part is that he lied or hid his true feelings and emotions for weeks and weeks and weeks.”