Ariana Grande Quits Social Media After Ending Pete Davidson Engagement

Ariana Grande is quitting social media to get away from news about her breakup with Pete Davidson. She revealed her decision in a post she made to her Instagram Story and then deleted. The decision came as she filmed her contribution to the Wicked 15 concert that’s set to air on NBC this month with Idina Menzel. Click through the gallery for all the info on Ari’s decision and why her performance of “The Wizard & I” was a dream come true.
Ariana, 25, announced her decision in a since-deleted Instagram story. She wrote, "Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there." She was referring to the performance she taped for NBC's Wicked
special, where she sings "The Wizard & I." Clips of her rendition
quickly leaked on social media.
She continued, "Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always." The "God Is A Woman" singer also took a break from the Internet after her ex Mac Miller passed
. Some of his fans blamed her for his death
.
In another selfie where she showed off her festive green makeup, she talked about how she almost pulled out of the event because of "anxiety." "Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!" she wrote in tiny text. "Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye."
The "Side By Side" singer has been through a lot in the last year and a half. She survived a terrorist attack
at her concert in Manchester in May 2017, broke up with long-time boyfriend Mac in May 2018, got engaged to Pete in June, released a new album in August, mourned Mac's death in September, and now broke up with Pete. Hopefully she's taking time to herself
to cope with these big changes.
What do you think of Ariana taking a social media break? Sound off in the comments!
