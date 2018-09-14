Star Magazine logo

RIP

Ariana Grande Finally Speaks Out About Death Of Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

The pop star had been silent since he passed away last week.

Credit: Getty Images

Mac Miller tragically passed away last Friday, September 7, at the age of 26. His battle with drug use was one reason why Ariana Grande broke up with him this May. After his passing, some fans blamed Grande’s relationship for his death, and she had to shut down her Instagram comments. Now, the singer has made her own post about his passing. Click through to see the video she shared and find out what Ariana had to say.

Ariana, 25, posted an old video she took of the rapper. In it, they laugh as he tries to tell her a story. She wrote in the caption, “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will.”
She continued, addressing his drug use, “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sadly, she concluded, “i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Mac was dating Ariana when a terrorist bombed her Manchester concert in 2017. He performed with her at the tribute concert she organized.

Photo credit: Getty Images

This year, Ariana got engaged to Pete Davidson shortly after her breakup with Mac. The rapper said it was “strange” but added, “I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I’m sure she is with me.”

Photo credit: MEGA

She posted a photo to honor Mac last weekend, but the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer didn’t make a statement until today.

Photo credit: Getty Images

What do you think of Ariana’s tribute to Mac? Let us know in the comments.

Photo credit: Getty Images

