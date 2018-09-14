Ariana Grande Finally Speaks Out About Death Of Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

Mac Miller tragically passed away last Friday, September 7, at the age of 26. His battle with drug use was one reason why Ariana Grande broke up with him this May. After his passing, some fans blamed Grande’s relationship for his death, and she had to shut down her Instagram comments. Now, the singer has made her own post about his passing. Click through to see the video she shared and find out what Ariana had to say.
Ariana, 25, posted an old video she took of the rapper. In it, they laugh as he tries to tell her a story. She wrote in the caption, “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will.”
She continued, addressing his drug use, “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.”
Sadly, she concluded, “i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”
Mac was dating Ariana when a terrorist bombed her Manchester concert in 2017. He performed with her at the tribute concert she organized.
