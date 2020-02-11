Ariana Grande Spotted Kissing Mystery Man: Everything We Know

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ariana Grande might have a new boyfriend. On Saturday, February 8, the “Thank U, Next” singer was spotted kissing a mystery man at a bar outside Los Angeles. The kissing footage comes amid rumors that Ariana, 26, was dating Social House singer Mikey Foster.

Ariana and her friends went to Bar Louie in Northridge, California late Saturday night, around one in the morning. She and the mystery man sat in a booth and started kissing. No one in the bar recognized him, so the jury is still out on whether or not he’s an entertainer. The whole group left after 30 minutes.

Fans had been speculating for months that Ariana was dating Mikey, 32. On February 1, they were spotted together at Disneyland, holding hands as they walked around the park.