Ariana Grande Spotted Kissing Mystery Man: Everything We Know

Ariana Grande might have a new boyfriend. On Saturday, February 8, the “Thank U, Next” singer was spotted kissing a mystery man at a bar outside Los Angeles. The kissing footage comes amid rumors that Ariana, 26, was dating Social House singer Mikey Foster.
Ariana and her friends went to Bar Louie in Northridge, California late Saturday night, around one in the morning. She and the mystery man sat in a booth and started kissing. No one in the bar recognized him, so the jury is still out on whether or not he’s an entertainer. The whole group left after 30 minutes.
Fans had been speculating for months that Ariana was dating Mikey, 32. On February 1, they were spotted together at Disneyland, holding hands as they walked around the park.
In September, Frankie Grande
, Ariana’s brother, also hinted that something was going on between the pair. He told Us Weekly
, “I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring. He’s a great guy.”
The 37-year-old also talked about the “double date” he and his boyfriend had with the pair. “Game night! Board games! So fun,” he said.
But he backtracked the next day, tweeting, “My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single.”
He clarified to Us, “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in a relationship. She is single. And my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally.”
Mikey’s pop duo, Social House, co-produced her songs “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” They were also an opening act on her Sweetener tour and they collaborated on her song “Boyfriend.”
