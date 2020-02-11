Star Magazine logo

Ariana Grande Spotted Kissing Mystery Man: Everything We Know

The singer has been linked to Mikey Foster.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande might have a new boyfriend. On Saturday, February 8, the “Thank U, Next” singer was spotted kissing a mystery man at a bar outside Los Angeles. The kissing footage comes amid rumors that Ariana, 26, was dating Social House singer Mikey Foster.

Ariana and her friends went to Bar Louie in Northridge, California late Saturday night, around one in the morning. She and the mystery man sat in a booth and started kissing. No one in the bar recognized him, so the jury is still out on whether or not he’s an entertainer. The whole group left after 30 minutes.

Fans had been speculating for months that Ariana was dating Mikey, 32. On February 1, they were spotted together at Disneyland, holding hands as they walked around the park.

In September, Frankie Grande, Ariana’s brother, also hinted that something was going on between the pair. He told Us Weekly,  “I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring. He’s a great guy.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The 37-year-old also talked about the “double date” he and his boyfriend had with the pair. “Game night! Board games! So fun,” he said.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But he backtracked the next day, tweeting, “My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

He clarified to Us, “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in a relationship. She is single. And my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Mikey’s pop duo, Social House, co-produced her songs “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” They were also an opening act on her Sweetener tour and they collaborated on her song “Boyfriend.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

As Star readers know, in 2018 Ariana had a whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. They started dating in May and got engaged in June. But they called off the engagement in October 2018.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Before dating Pete, Ariana was with rapper Mac Miller from August 2016 to May 2018. She said that his substance abuse was a reason for their split. Mac died from an overdose in September 2018 at the age of 26.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Ariana also previously dated Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

