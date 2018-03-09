Alex Rodriguez Coaches Kardashian-Jenner Clan Softball Game

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are actually really close friends. So when the Kardashian-Jenner clan was in need of as oftball coach, Kim knew just who to call—J.Lo’s boo and former Yankee star If you didn’t already know,andare actually really close friends. So when the Kardashian-Jenner clan was in need of as oftball coach, Kim knew just who to call—J.Lo’s boo and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez

Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and some other friends — with the exception of Kylie Jenner, were ready to play clad in their finest softball gear. The whole gang—Kim,and some other friends — with the exception of new mom , were ready to play clad in their finest softball gear.

The girls who are known for their moneymaking rear ends chose the perfect name for their team — Calabasas Peaches! All team members donned black jerseys with the team name on the front and their last names on the back.

Tristan Thompson next month was dressed for the occasion, but mostly clung to the sidelines and cheered on her family as they circled the bases. Khloe who is expecting her first child with boyfriendnext month was dressed for the occasion, but mostly clung to the sidelines and cheered on her family as they circled the bases.

The Keeping up with the Kardashian camera crew caught all the action as Kim channeled her sporty side and knocked it out the park against the Jacksons (led by Tito) for charity! Photo credit: BACKGRID