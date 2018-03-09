STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

League Of Their Own!

Alex Rodriguez Coaches Kardashian-Jenner Clan Softball Game

See the Calabasas Peaches get down and dirty versus the Jackson family!

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Alex Rodriguez Coaches Kardashian-Jenner Clan Softball Game
1 of 6
If you didn’t already know, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are actually really close friends. So when the Kardashian-Jenner clan was in need of as oftball coach, Kim knew just who to call—J.Lo’s boo and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez.
The whole gang—Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and some other friends — with the exception of new mom Kylie Jenner, were ready to play clad in their finest softball gear.
The girls who are known for their moneymaking rear ends chose the perfect name for their team — Calabasas Peaches! All team members donned black jerseys with the team name on the front and their last names on the back.
Khloe who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson next month was dressed for the occasion, but mostly clung to the sidelines and cheered on her family as they circled the bases.
The Keeping up with the Kardashian camera crew caught all the action as Kim channeled her sporty side and knocked it out the park against the Jacksons (led by Tito)  for charity!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

During the game an announcer said: “Out for blood and on a quest to reign supreme on this field and bring the prize money home for their charity,” letting viewers know that this was a game for charity.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under: , , , , , , , ,
Comments