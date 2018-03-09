Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Alex Rodriguez Coaches Kardashian-Jenner Clan Softball Game
If you didn’t already know, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopezare actually really close friends. So when the Kardashian-Jenner clan was in need of as oftball coach, Kim knew just who to call—J.Lo’s boo and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez.
The girls who are known for their moneymaking rear ends chose the perfect name for their team — Calabasas Peaches! All team members donned black jerseys with the team name on the front and their last names on the back.
The Keeping up with the Kardashian camera crew caught all the action as Kim channeled her sporty side and knocked it out the park against the Jacksons (led by Tito) for charity!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
During the game an announcer said: “Out for blood and on a quest to reign supreme on this field and bring the prize money home for their charity,” letting viewers know that this was a game for charity.
