Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Goes Baby Shopping With Mom Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian’s Fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of’s baby girl ! The pregnant reality star who is now eight months along was spotted in West Hollywood on Wednesday with her mom Kris Jenner doing some shopping for her little one.

Khloe is carrying so well, and looked ultra chic in her head-to-toe nude ensemble. The 33-year-old showed off her burgeoning baby bump in a fitted dress completing the look with matching lace up booties and duster. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The soon-to-be grandmother of nine spared no expense and reportedly spent at least $8K on various baby items and furniture in just one location—Petit Tresor, before continuing their shopping spree at several other boutiques.

Later that day, Kris Caught up with ET and chatted about the mommy-daughter shopping trip.

"We got a lot of stuff today. It was a really productive day," Kris shared. "Khloe's really excited and setting up two nurseries, one in Cleveland and one in Los Angeles, so it was great fun running around picking stuff out."