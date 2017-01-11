Kim K's Robbery Suspects Released As Cops Scramble For More Clues
Will the reality star go back into hiding?
Kim Kardashian is still waiting on answers from French authorities, Star had learned. After a bombshell arrest yesterday morning — Kim's limo driver during Paris Fashion Week — the chauffeur was has been released.
The men and women — whose ages range from 23 to 73 — allegedly may all know each other by belonging to the same criminal group.
Star readers know that police are currently digging into whether the most senior leaders may have had a different motive over money. They may have been wanting to pull one last major act before some prepare to retire from their criminal careers.
The 36-year-old reality star may be forced to relive her night of horror all over again as police press the remaining 14 suspects for answers. Officials are on a time clock to crack the case because they only have until Friday morning before the suspects will be allowed to go free.
Kim went into hiding for several months following the robbery. Star reported that she was too shook up to even leave the house, despite husband Kanye West doing his best to get her out.
However, since the New Year, it appears she's finally coming out of her shell as she's been seen multiple times now — but still covering up.
Do you think Kim will go back to Paris to identify the suspects? Tell us in the comments below!
