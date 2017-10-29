Caitlin Jenner's Fantasy Comes True For 68th Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner
turned 68 on Saturday and celebrated by living out a fantasy
she's had for 40 years. The I Am Cait star shared the experience with girlfriend, actress Candis Cayne
. The pair were spotted taking a romantic beach stroll in Los Cabos, Mexico where they are vacationing together. Caitlyn looked fit and happy in a chic sheer bathing suit
cover up and wide brimmed straw sun hat. Candis, 46, wore a black v-neck romper and sunglasses. Both women had their long hair pulled back into pony tails as they walked along barefoot, enjoying the sea and sand
.