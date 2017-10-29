STAR Pays for Scoops!

Caitlyn Jenner, Candis Cayne

Caitlin Jenner's Fantasy Comes True For 68th Birthday

The former Olympian takes a romantic beach stroll with GF Candis Cayne.

Caitlyn Jenner, Candis Cayne

Caitlin Jenner's Fantasy Comes True For 68th Birthday
Caitlyn Jenner turned 68 on Saturday and celebrated by living out a fantasy she's had for 40 years. The I Am Cait star shared the experience with girlfriend, actress Candis Cayne. The pair were spotted taking a romantic beach stroll in Los Cabos, Mexico where they are vacationing together. Caitlyn looked fit and happy in a chic sheer bathing suit cover up and wide brimmed straw sun hat. Candis, 46, wore a black v-neck romper and sunglasses. Both women had their long hair pulled back into pony tails as they walked along barefoot, enjoying the sea and sand.
The pair got close while filming Caitlyn's now cancelled reality show I Am Cait. Their instant chemistry was obvious to their fans and costars. At the end of the second (and final) season a friend Ella Giselle dared Caitlyn and Candis to kiss, and refused to sing for the group until they did. After a long dramatic pause the two locked lips to the cheers of their friends.
Both women looked totally relaxed and happy to be in each other's company. They smiled and laughed as they chatted and looked at photos on Caitlyn's phone.
The exact nature of Candis and Caitlyn's relationship has been the subject of gossip ever since. Are they BFFs? Are they dating? Did they secretly marry? Apparently Caitlyn and Candis don't kiss and tell. But one thing is clear, they are very close. The two were deep in conversation as they walked the beach in Mexico.
Caitlyn and Candis they made hot sunny weather and waded into the ocean together.
After their walk Candis waited while Caitlyn cooled down with a big drink at the water fountain. It looked like there was a picnic set up for just the two of them in the background.
The romantic beach trip wasn't just a birthday celebration for Caitlyn. It marked the fulfillment of a fantasy she's had for practically her entire adult life.
The former Olympian explained in an Instagram post, "40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and..." Caitlin posted a video of herself doing exactly that. In the clip she appears on a deserted beach, wearing a sexy one piece backless bathing suit with a plunging neckline, oversized sunglasses and a straw sun hat. The reality star walks confidently toward the camera, arms outstretched, does a spin and practically sings, "Free!"
