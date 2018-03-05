WATCH: The Dramatic Moment Khloe Announced She’s Having A Girl

On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashian’s Khloe Kardashian found out the gender of her baby and fans were just as disappointed as the mommy-to-be initially was when she found she was having a girl and not a boy.

Khloe’s doctor delivers the news to younger sister Kylie Jenner who then called Khloe who was in San Francisco with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

“You’re having a girl,” Kylie exclaims!

“You’re lying,” Khloe says as she scrunches her face in disbelief

“I’m not lying,” The lip kit mogul squeals who recently welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1. “I’m so excited for you Khloe!”

But, Khloe who was convinced she was having a boy disappointingly responds, “I don’t feel like I’m having a girl at all.”

Kim who is by her side offers a bit of comfort saying, “It’s ok I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl too.”

With time the 33-year-old adjusted to the shock and later explained her reaction to the news: “When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having, like everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘OK that wasn’t what I thought was going on.'”

And on Sunday night the reality star took to Twitter to further clarify that she was happy about becoming a mother to a baby girl.

“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! My hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news. I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”