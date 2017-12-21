Snooki’s Husband Absent From Parties & Family Christmas Photo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi found her dream guido on Jersey Shore, but could their marriage be over after only three years? Snooki’s marriage to Jionni LaValle may be in trouble.

“Jionni never goes out with her and she seems to be going out a lot,” a source said. “He can’t say he has to take care of the kids because they live a few minutes away from his entire family.”

The insider explained how the father of Lorenzo, 5, and Giovanna, 3, seems “more into being a dad than a husband.”

The divorce rumors started when Polizzi, 30, began posting less photos of her husband on social media. He was noticeably absent from the family’s Christmas card shoot.

“How come your husband is never in anything ever?” one fan asked, as a second follower questioned, “No more Jionni?”

LaValle was also absent from her former co-star Deena Cortese’s October wedding to Chris Buckner. The last photo Polizzi posted of her husband was a throwback from their 2014 wedding in November.

“Happy anniversary to my hunnie,” she wrote. “You are my world and I love you forever! Cannot wait to annoy you for another 70 years.”

Although they attended a comedy show together in November, the last time they were photographed as a family of four was in August 2015.

Morris County Superior Courthouse confirmed that neither Polizzi or LaValle have filed for divorce.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been rocked by split rumors. LaValle was allegedly linked to an Ashley Madison account only nine months into their marriage in 2015. The site allows married men and women to have affairs.

Although Polizzi defended her “loyal” husband at the time, a source said it strained their marriage.

“She’s pissed and upset,” an insider said. “She thought he would never cheat on her. In her book, Jionni was always the stand up guy. She never thought he could pull anything unforgivable or hurt her.”