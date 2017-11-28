‘Jersey Shore’ Is Back With ‘Family Vacation’ Spinoff

MTV announced the premier of Jersey Shore Family Vacation set to debut in 2018 with a short trailer on Monday night.
The cast of the spinoff includes Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.
But fans of the poplar Jersey Shore reality TV show may notice that one person is missing from the line up: Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.
Snooki and JWOWW shared the promo video to their Instagram accounts Captioned: “WELP. We’re back 2018!! Thanks to the fans!!!!!!!!” and “Gotta teach these young ones” respectively.
Vinny also took to Instargam to share his excitement.
“Hide yo wife, hide yo kids..Did someone say there’s a new #JerseyShore
series coming out in 2018 on @MTV ?! The people have spoken and We finna #MakeRealityTvGreatAgain
. Can’t wait to be back on your tv screen wit my roomates!!!!!”
The exciting news comes after Deena married longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner in October. The wedding brought the former cast mates back together with the exception of Sammi Sweetheart.
Jersey Shore ran for six seasons on MTV and aired from 2009 to 2012.