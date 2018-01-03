Selena Gomez's Mom ‘Forced to Accept’ Daughter’s Rekindled Bieber Romance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Selena Gomez refuses to slow down when it comes to her rekindled relationship with boyfriend Justin Bieber, despite her mom’s pleas.

And now, less than a month after she was hospitalized after a reported argument with her famous daughter, Mandy Teefey has given up on fighting the controversial romance.

“Mandy knows that it is a battle she cannot win, and she is not about to mess up her relationship with Selena again over this,” a family friend told Radaronline.com

Plus, though she is having “a really hard time believing” he could change, Bieber has been on his best boyfriend behavior, the insider added.

“Justin has been trying really hard to prove Selena’s mom that he will not hurt her again,” the friend explained. “Selena’s entire family is very weary.”

“Selena swears that her relationship with Justin is different this time because they both have finally found God.”

As Jelena fans know, the couple spent the New Year’s together on a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.