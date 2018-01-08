Kim Accuses Khloe Of Making Up Lies In On-Screen Catfight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian isn’t playing nice with youngest sister Khloe Kardashian any longer!

On the Jan. 7 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim, 37, got into an all-out war with Khloe, 33 – accusing her of making up lies while on-camera!

“I don’t care enough in my life to make up stories,” Tristan Thompson‘s pregnant girlfriend said while throwing subtle shade at her sister.

While at lunch, Khloe admitted to friends that when she was younger, she used to lie often.

“When you accuse me of lying and I’m not, I get defensive. It’s frustrating and I’m being held to something I did when I was sixteen.”

Instead of avoiding the situation, Khloe called Kim to make up, but Kim did not want to hear any of it!

“It’s crazy that you just snap. Call me back when you feel like a decent and nice human being,” Kim yelled before hanging up the phone.

As if things couldn’t get worse between the sisters, Khloe then told Kim that she feels she had been avoiding her.

Kim admitted that she had, but only because Khloe called her “disloyal!” Eventually, the KKW Beauty mogul told her younger sister that she “usually” believes what she says on screen.

According to a source, Khloe “wants out” of her KUWTK contract once it is finished and has “no plans” to renew.

On a recent episode of Revenge Body, the once overweight Kardashian sister revealed that family members once told her that she was “hurting the brand” by being overweight.