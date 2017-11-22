Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Trying To Quit KUWTK

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian may be taking a page out of Kendall Jenner’s book by trying to leave Keeping Up with the Kardashians!

According to reports, the pregnant reality star is possibly walking out on the show that made her famous.

As she has been spending more and more time in Cleveland, where boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays for the Cavaliers,

She’s decided, that she wants to take an extended maternity leave, which Kris is none too pleased about.

As reported, Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby boy early next year, and she has been showing off a baby bump.

“Khloe is prepared to stay away for good if necessary,” said a source. “No matter what, she’s going to hunker down and nest with the baby.”

Unfortunately though, Khloe cannot just walk away from the show, after E! just renewed their contract until 2020.

But if the network or Kris give Khloe a hard time, she reportedly is willing to quit when the contract is up.

“Khloe has threatened to leave the show for good,” said an insider. “She can’t deal with Kris micromanaging her any longer.”