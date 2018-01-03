Kris Jenner Secures Diet Deal For Kylie & Khloe After They Give Birth

Leave it to Kris Jenner to profit off of her two daughter’s pregnancies. Pregnant Khloe Kardashian, who recently announced that she is six months pregnant, and sister Kylie Jenner, who has still yet to confirm she is actually pregnant have already secured a diet deal thanks to their momager. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sources say, Kris “is already setting up diet deals for the girls after they give birth. Kris wants make sure that they sign with a reputable company that actually works.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

While this deal seams like a good fit for Khloe, whose brand has developed into a focus on fitness, following her body transformation, which was documented on Keeping up with the Kardashians and solidified with her spinoff Revenge Body, it may not be such an easy sell for her younger sister Kylie. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sources say, when it comes to the Lip Kit mogul, who is reportedly due next month, “friends are concerned she might be a little lazy when it comes to sticking to a diet.” Photo credit: Getty Images

However, her mother won’t tolerate any potential threats to their image adding, “she stressed to her girls that snapping back into shape is just better for their brand.”