After two years together Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly called it quits!

A source has claimed that the famous duo decided to break up earlier this March, after having been drifting apart for some time.

“Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated,” a source close to the stars told The Sun this Tuesday evening.

They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship,”

Malik, 25, and Hadid, 22, often gushed about each other in interviews, and shared posts displaying their love all over social media.

They also assisted various Hollywood events together, and spent time with each other’s families whenever they could.

“They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other,” continued the source. “The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time.”

Hadid and Malik’s reported split comes as a shock to fans who speculated the two were headed down the aisle after 23 months of dating. They even posed for Vogue together last July!

“This is definitely the end for now, but this isn’t a bitter split and they both have respect for each other,” concluded the insider.

“It’s a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future, but for now that’s not where their heads are at.”

While the former couple has yet to speak out about their alleged breakup, Malik unfollowed Hadid from Instagram, and posted a chilling dark photo of himself with this eerie caption:

“When Life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the fu***ng face.

Hadid also gave Instagram signs of their rocky relationship, as she failed to post a photo of her ex-beau on Valentine’s Day, despite the fact that they regularly displayed their romance on the platform before their split.