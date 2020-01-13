Gigi Hadid Called Into Jury Duty For Harvey Weinstein Trial

Jury selection in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in a Manhattan court room took a strange turn on Monday, January 13. That’s when Gigi Hadid came in as part of the jury pool. It’s possible the 24-year-old will end up serving duty on his jury when opening statements begin earlier this month.
During jury selection, which began earlier this month, every day 120 potential jurors have come into the courtroom for questioning. The judge, James Burke, asked Monday’s group if they knew anyone in the room. Gigi raised her hand, as did several other people.
“I have met the defendant,” Gigi admitted on the microphone. Her face remained neutral. The judge asked if she could remain neutral despite that, and she quickly answered, “Yes.” After, the judge read a list of names of people who could be witnesses or even just mentioned at trial. It included Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Rosie Perez. He asked if the jurors knew anyone on the list and whether they could still be impartial.
“I have met Salma Hayek and possibly Ryan Beatty,” Gigi admitted. The judge asked again if she could remain impartial, and she said she could.
“I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” Gigi said. Slowly potential jurors were dismissed, but Gigi remained.
A court officer asked the room, “Who can serve and who’s willing to serve?” Gigi raised her hand and was given a questionnaire to fill out. Then she was free to go, and she’s expected to return to court later this week for next steps.
The judge warned the group to not talk about the trial, especially not on social media.
Gigi was caught on camera leaving the courthouse. She was wearing jeans, a white tee shirt and an oversized blazer. Reporters asked her for info about what’s going on, but she said she legally couldn’t discuss the trail.
Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped a woman in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room and that he sexually assaulted another woman in 2006. The trial is expected to last until March. If convicted, he could face life in prison.
The producer has said that any sexual contact was consensual.
