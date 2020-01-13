Gigi Hadid Called Into Jury Duty For Harvey Weinstein Trial

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jury selection in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in a Manhattan court room took a strange turn on Monday, January 13. That’s when Gigi Hadid came in as part of the jury pool. It’s possible the 24-year-old will end up serving duty on his jury when opening statements begin earlier this month.

During jury selection, which began earlier this month, every day 120 potential jurors have come into the courtroom for questioning. The judge, James Burke, asked Monday’s group if they knew anyone in the room. Gigi raised her hand, as did several other people.

“I have met the defendant,” Gigi admitted on the microphone. Her face remained neutral. The judge asked if she could remain neutral despite that, and she quickly answered, “Yes.” After, the judge read a list of names of people who could be witnesses or even just mentioned at trial. It included Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Rosie Perez. He asked if the jurors knew anyone on the list and whether they could still be impartial.