Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault, Taken To Rikers

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another woman. He was acquitted on two charges of predatory sexual assault, which carried a possible life sentence.

The jurors gave the verdict on Monday, February 24, after four days of deliberation. That followed a six-week trial in a Manhattan courtroom. Six women testified against the disgraced movie mogul, 67. The charges that the jurors found him guilty of are a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. They found him not guilty of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.

On Monday, Weinstein was taken into custody in the courtroom and he’s likely headed to Rikers Island. His sentencing has been set for March 11. He faces up to 29 years in prison.