Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault, Taken To Rikers

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another woman. He was acquitted on two charges of predatory sexual assault, which carried a possible life sentence.
The jurors gave the verdict on Monday, February 24, after four days of deliberation. That followed a six-week trial in a Manhattan courtroom. Six women testified against the disgraced movie mogul, 67. The charges that the jurors found him guilty of are a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. They found him not guilty of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.
On Monday, Weinstein was taken into custody in the courtroom and he’s likely headed to Rikers Island. His sentencing has been set for March 11. He faces up to 29 years in prison.
1 of 7
Actress Jessica Mann said Weinstein had raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Former production assistant Miriam Haley said that he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
The prosecution also used testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra to support two predatory sexual assault charged. She testified that he raped her during the 1990s. Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Marie Young also testified that they’d been sexually assaulted by the producer as the prosecution tried to establish a pattern of behavior.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
Women began speaking out
against Weinstein in October 2017. Famous actresses
who’ve accused him of inappropriate conduct
include Salma Hayek
, Lupita Nyong’o
, Roseanna Arquette
, Kate Beckinsale
, Cara Delevingne
, Eva Green
, Angelina Jolie
, Ashley Judd
, Minka Kelly
, Julianna Marguiles
, Gwyneth Paltrow
, Uma Thurman
and Rose McGowan
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Weinstein first rose to prominence as the head of Miramax with his brother Bob Weinstein
. There, they won awards for movies like Shakespeare In Love
, Pulp Fiction
, Good Will Hunting
and Life Is Beautiful
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
In 2005, the brothers started The Weinstein Company. Its highest grossing films included Django Unchained, The King's Speech, Silver Linings Playbook, Inglorious Basterds and The Butler. The company’s television arm produced Project Runway and Mob Wives. The company was shut down in 2018.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Weinstein married Georgina Chapman
in 2007. The designer, who heads up the label Marchesa, announced she was divorcing him in 2017.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Actress Jessica Mann said Weinstein had raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Former production assistant Miriam Haley said that he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The prosecution also used testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra to support two predatory sexual assault charged. She testified that he raped her during the 1990s. Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Marie Young also testified that they’d been sexually assaulted by the producer as the prosecution tried to establish a pattern of behavior.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Women began speaking out
against Weinstein in October 2017. Famous actresses
who’ve accused him of inappropriate conduct
include Salma Hayek
, Lupita Nyong’o
, Roseanna Arquette
, Kate Beckinsale
, Cara Delevingne
, Eva Green
, Angelina Jolie
, Ashley Judd
, Minka Kelly
, Julianna Marguiles
, Gwyneth Paltrow
, Uma Thurman
and Rose McGowan
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Weinstein first rose to prominence as the head of Miramax with his brother Bob Weinstein
. There, they won awards for movies like Shakespeare In Love
, Pulp Fiction
, Good Will Hunting
and Life Is Beautiful
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In 2005, the brothers started The Weinstein Company. Its highest grossing films included Django Unchained, The King's Speech, Silver Linings Playbook, Inglorious Basterds and The Butler. The company’s television arm produced Project Runway and Mob Wives. The company was shut down in 2018.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Weinstein married Georgina Chapman
in 2007. The designer, who heads up the label Marchesa, announced she was divorcing him in 2017.
Photo credit: INSTARImages