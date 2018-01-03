Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Having Major Relationship Problems

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid began dating in late 2015, and now, they are coming at a crossroads in their relationship.

Not the best way to ring in 2018! And a source says that it’s due to their opinions on where to live!

Zayn, who was born in the United Kingdom, would like to move back there, but Gigi isn’t enticed!

“Gigi loves London, but New York’s her base and where she feels most comfortable,” said an insider.

Let’s not forget she did purchase a $4 million home just last year in the Big Apple,

which features a a private master suite in addition to an open corner living-dining room and eight-foot casement windows with mahogany sills.

Still, her boyfriend is set on living back in the U.K. Said the source, “If Zayn had his way they’d go back to the U.K. where he could be with his true friends and family while still commuting back and forth to the states with Gigi.”

“He’s sick of being perceived as this reclusive loner, the truth is he’s just homesick,” the source added.