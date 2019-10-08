Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Gwen Stefani

Bye Bye

Here’s The Real Reason Why Gwen Stefani Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ For Season 18

The singer is taking a major step back.

By ,

Gwen Stefani

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 8

Gwen Stefani is leaving The Voice. The singer is currently a judge on season 17, but she’ll be leaving behind her giant red chair when season 18 begins. Find out the real reason why she’s departing the long-running reality show.

Gwen, who just turned 50 last week, has been a coach four times, during seasons seven, nine, 12 and 17. She also appeared as an advisor in seasons eight and ten. Her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has been a judge on the show for every one of its seasons. Blake, 43, previously shared that distinction with Adam Levine, but the Maroon 5 frontman suddenly decided to depart the show this summer.

According to ET, Gwen’s departure is just part of the show’s normal practice of rotating judges. This way, she can put more focus on her music career.

Skipping season 18 will let Gwen give her all to the final dates of her Just A Girl residency in Las Vegas in February and May 2020 — when the new season of The Voice will be filming.

Here’s The Real Reason Why Gwen Stefani Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ For Season 18
1 of 8
Close gallery
Gwen’s residency started way back in the summer of 2018. She’ll do 11 shows this October and November before wrapping it up with another nine next year.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Meanwhile, Blake will keep his The Voice streak alive and return for season 18. Current judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will also come back for another year with the singing show.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

On Twitter on Monday, Blake didn’t seem so upset about Gwen leaving the show. During his live tweet of the new episode, he was upset about not getting a contestant for his team, writing, “How do I feel right about now? Betrayed. Bewildered. And beyond happy @GwenStefani got Brennen! #VoiceBlinds.”
Blake and Gwen first connected when she joined the show in 2014. At the time, Blake was still married to Miranda Lambert and Gwen was with her husband Gavin Rossdale.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But in the summer of 2015, both of the singers split from their spouses. 

Photo credit: INSTARImages

By the fall, rumors of their relationship had reached a fever pitch. They confirmed they were dating in November.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Though Blake and Gwen both have their separate careers, they’re big fans of working together. This summer, they put on a PDA-filled show in California

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Wedding rumors have circled the pair for years, but neither has confirmed an engagement yet.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE