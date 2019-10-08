Here’s The Real Reason Why Gwen Stefani Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ For Season 18

Gwen Stefani is leaving The Voice. The singer is currently a judge on season 17, but she’ll be leaving behind her giant red chair when season 18 begins. Find out the real reason why she’s departing the long-running reality show.
Gwen, who just turned 50 last week, has been a coach four times, during seasons seven, nine, 12 and 17. She also appeared as an advisor in seasons eight and ten. Her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has been a judge on the show for every one of its seasons. Blake, 43, previously shared that distinction with Adam Levine, but the Maroon 5 frontman suddenly decided to depart the show this summer.
According to ET, Gwen’s departure is just part of the show’s normal practice of rotating judges. This way, she can put more focus on her music career.
Skipping season 18 will let Gwen give her all to the final dates of her Just A Girl residency in Las Vegas in February and May 2020 — when the new season of The Voice will be filming.
1 of 8
Gwen’s residency started way back in the summer of 2018. She’ll do 11 shows this October and November before wrapping it up with another nine next year.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
Meanwhile, Blake will keep his The Voice
streak alive and return for season 18. Current judges John Legend
and Kelly Clarkson
will also come back for another year with the singing show.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Blake and Gwen first connected when she joined the show in 2014. At the time, Blake was still married to Miranda Lambert
and Gwen was with her husband Gavin Rossdale
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
But in the summer of 2015, both of the singers split from their spouses.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
By the fall, rumors of their relationship had reached a fever pitch. They confirmed they were dating in November.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
Wedding rumors
have circled the pair for years, but neither has confirmed an engagement yet.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Gwen’s residency started way back in the summer of 2018. She’ll do 11 shows this October and November before wrapping it up with another nine next year.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Meanwhile, Blake will keep his The Voice
streak alive and return for season 18. Current judges John Legend
and Kelly Clarkson
will also come back for another year with the singing show.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
On Twitter on Monday, Blake didn’t seem so upset about Gwen leaving the show. During his live tweet of the new episode, he was upset about not getting a contestant for his team, writing, “How do I feel right about now? Betrayed. Bewildered. And beyond happy @GwenStefani got Brennen! #VoiceBlinds.”
Blake and Gwen first connected when she joined the show in 2014. At the time, Blake was still married to Miranda Lambert
and Gwen was with her husband Gavin Rossdale
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But in the summer of 2015, both of the singers split from their spouses.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
By the fall, rumors of their relationship had reached a fever pitch. They confirmed they were dating in November.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Wedding rumors
have circled the pair for years, but neither has confirmed an engagement yet.
Photo credit: INSTARImages