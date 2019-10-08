Here’s The Real Reason Why Gwen Stefani Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ For Season 18

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gwen Stefani is leaving The Voice. The singer is currently a judge on season 17, but she’ll be leaving behind her giant red chair when season 18 begins. Find out the real reason why she’s departing the long-running reality show.

Gwen, who just turned 50 last week, has been a coach four times, during seasons seven, nine, 12 and 17. She also appeared as an advisor in seasons eight and ten. Her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has been a judge on the show for every one of its seasons. Blake, 43, previously shared that distinction with Adam Levine, but the Maroon 5 frontman suddenly decided to depart the show this summer.

According to ET, Gwen’s departure is just part of the show’s normal practice of rotating judges. This way, she can put more focus on her music career.

Skipping season 18 will let Gwen give her all to the final dates of her Just A Girl residency in Las Vegas in February and May 2020 — when the new season of The Voice will be filming.