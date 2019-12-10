Gwen Stefani Yells ‘Cut The Cameras’ As She Cries On ‘The Voice’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gwen Stefani had a very emotional night on The Voice on Monday, December 9. The “Sweet Escape” singer broke down in tears after a very moving performance and asked producers to cut the cameras!

Gwen’s final contestant, Rose Short, performed “I Want to Know What Love Is” during Monday’s semifinals. When it was time for the 50-year-old coach to give feedback during judging, Gwen was so emotional she couldn’t find the words.

“I’m not ready. Oh my god, I’m crying,” the former No Doubt star said, trying to hide her face. “That was unbelievable. I’m so in awe of you. I’m so honored to work with you.”

“Cut the cameras!” she asked as she tried to get them to go away. “Oh my gosh.”

Kelly Clarkson tried to help her friend out. “It was moving, that’s why you’re crying,” she said as she teared up as well.

“You are a gift,” Kelly, 37, told Rose. “I don’t care what happens on this show, you are so blessed.”