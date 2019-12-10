Gwen Stefani Yells ‘Cut The Cameras’ As She Cries On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani had a very emotional night on The Voice on Monday, December 9. The “Sweet Escape” singer broke down in tears after a very moving performance and asked producers to cut the cameras!
Gwen’s final contestant, Rose Short, performed “I Want to Know What Love Is” during Monday’s semifinals. When it was time for the 50-year-old coach to give feedback during judging, Gwen was so emotional she couldn’t find the words.
“I’m not ready. Oh my god, I’m crying,” the former No Doubt star said, trying to hide her face. “That was unbelievable. I’m so in awe of you. I’m so honored to work with you.”
“Cut the cameras!” she asked as she tried to get them to go away. “Oh my gosh.”
Kelly Clarkson tried to help her friend out. “It was moving, that’s why you’re crying,” she said as she teared up as well.
“You are a gift,” Kelly, 37, told Rose. “I don’t care what happens on this show, you are so blessed.”
Season 17 marked Gwen’s fourth time as a coach, though she’s never been on the show for consecutive seasons. Her boyfriend, Blake Shelton
, is the only person who’s been a judge on every season of the show.
Gwen is reportedly leaving to focus on her music career. In 2020, she’ll be performing the final dates of her Just A Girl residency in Las Vegas while season 18 is filming.
Instead, Blake, 43, will be joined by fellow returning judges John Legend
and Kelly Clarkson for the next season.
Blake and Gwen actually first connected because of their jobs on the show. They became friends when Gwen joined the coaches in 2014.
In the summer of 2015, Gwen split from her husband, Gavin Rossdale
, while Blake split from his wife, Miranda Lambert
. That November, amid rumors of their romantic connection, the pair confirmed they were in a relationship.
Wedding rumors
have hounded the couple for years, but they’ve yet to confirm that they’re planning to head down the aisle.
