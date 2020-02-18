Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Collide With Gavin Rossdale At Son Kingston’s Soccer Game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Worlds collide! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton headed out to her 13-year-old son Kingston’s soccer game on Sunday, February 16 in Los Angeles. But they might have had an awkward run-in at the game, as Gwen’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale was also in attendance, supporting their son. Blake and Gwen sat on the opposite side of the bleachers from him during the match.

Gavin, 53, stood all alone, leaning against the bleachers as his son played. Meanwhile Gwen, 50, and Blake, 43, sat with her other kids, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, at the top of the seating.

The “Sweet Escape” singer wore red track pants with white stripes down the sides. She paired them with a white, graphic sweatshirt and carried a camouflage track bag. Her platinum blonde hair was pulled up into a top knot.

Blake wore loose fitting jeans with a blue, short-sleeve button down and work boots. A baseball cap kept his hair hidden from the sun.

Gavin wore a white tee shirt and black sunglasses. His hair was slicked back.