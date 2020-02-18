Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Collide With Gavin Rossdale At Son Kingston’s Soccer Game

Worlds collide! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton headed out to her 13-year-old son Kingston’s soccer game on Sunday, February 16 in Los Angeles. But they might have had an awkward run-in at the game, as Gwen’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale was also in attendance, supporting their son. Blake and Gwen sat on the opposite side of the bleachers from him during the match.
Gavin, 53, stood all alone, leaning against the bleachers as his son played. Meanwhile Gwen, 50, and Blake, 43, sat with her other kids, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, at the top of the seating.
The “Sweet Escape” singer wore red track pants with white stripes down the sides. She paired them with a white, graphic sweatshirt and carried a camouflage track bag. Her platinum blonde hair was pulled up into a top knot.
Blake wore loose fitting jeans with a blue, short-sleeve button down and work boots. A baseball cap kept his hair hidden from the sun.
Gavin wore a white tee shirt and black sunglasses. His hair was slicked back.
Gwen and Gavin first met way back in 1995 when she was touring with her band No Doubt. They got engaged in 2002 and married that year. They welcomed Kingston four years later in 2006.
Around the same time, Blake split from his then-wife, Miranda Lambert
. Blake and Gwen, who were both judges on The Voice
, romantically connected soon after.
In addition to their romantic relationship, Blake and Gwen are also frequent musical collaborators
. In January, they released a country duet called “Nobody But You” that’s hit nine on the Hot Country Songs chart.
The music video features footage of the couple at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. They also performed the song at the 2020 Grammy Awards
.
Gwen recently had to cancel two shows of her Just A Girl residency in Las Vegas due to “illness.” After canceling her performances on February 8 and 12, She finally returned on Valentine’s Day.
