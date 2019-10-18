Wendy Williams Parties At Mr. Chow After Getting Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams was spotted on Thursday, October 17 at Mr. Chow in Los Angeles, hours after receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The TV host, 55, was celebrating her major achievement after a hectic year.

Wendy looked casually cool at her afterparty. She wore a black, form-fitting maxi dress with a Bardot neckline. She paired the dress with chunky, colorful sneakers. Wendy also changed her wig, opting for a shorter one. She even had a little star charm on her purse.

The former radio host was all smiles as she walked into the restaurant with her entourage, but earlier in the day she got very emotional during her speech at the star ceremony.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year but, slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don’t believe in yourself who will believe in you?” Wendy told the crowd.