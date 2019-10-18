Wendy Williams Parties At Mr. Chow After Getting Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Wendy Williams was spotted on Thursday, October 17 at Mr. Chow in Los Angeles, hours after receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The TV host, 55, was celebrating her major achievement after a hectic year.
Wendy looked casually cool at her afterparty. She wore a black, form-fitting maxi dress with a Bardot neckline. She paired the dress with chunky, colorful sneakers. Wendy also changed her wig, opting for a shorter one. She even had a little star charm on her purse.
The former radio host was all smiles as she walked into the restaurant with her entourage, but earlier in the day she got very emotional during her speech at the star ceremony.
“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year but, slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don’t believe in yourself who will believe in you?” Wendy told the crowd.
“Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you've got to make some hard decisions,” she continued.
As Star
readers know, in January Wendy took more than a month off from her eponymous show as she dealt with undisclosed health issues. She eventually admitted that she had been struggling with sobriety
and was living in a sober home
.
“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not
deal with,” Wendy told the New York Times
in August.
“I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened,” she said, admitting that he had a daughter.
Wendy also got emotional on Thursday afternoon when talking about her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., who was in attendance.
“There's one person here that knows—you know—you know there's no place like home right,” she said, tearing up. “A little burning food in oven, time to run up to the grocery store, let's go. Just mom. Thank you Kevin.”
At the ceremony, Wendy dressed to the theme, wearing a long, flowy maxi dress covered in white stars.
