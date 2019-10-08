Watch: Wendy Williams Kicks Out Audience Member Whose Phone Goes Off

Wendy Williams was interrupted by an audience member’s cell phone while filming the October 8 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, and the TV host didn’t take kindly to the mistake. Wendy, 55, screamed at the audience member to leave her studio immediately, telling them to get out.
In the middle of talking about Jennifer Lopez, Wendy heard a cell phone noise off-camera. She stopped mid-sentence, a confused look on her face. “Is somebody’s phone on?” she asked, puzzled.
“Yes,” a male voice responded as the audience laughed. But Wendy didn’t find it funny and was immediately fed up.
“Get out! Get out!” she yelled, pointing at the exit. “Turn that phone off now!” Her voice was so severe, the audience gasped in shock. Wendy finally realized she was being a little harsh.
“Kindly, the tickets are free, but when you come here, you must turn your phone off,” she explained.
The former radio host did admit her reaction was a little more than the situation warranted. She added, “I was being overdramatic but kindly please turn your phone off, thank you.”
She even had Andy Cohen
on her show for the first time in six years this summer, as the pair resolved their long-standing feud.
“Your husband was not my biggest fan,” Andy, 51, confessed. “I've been cheering you on for the last six years.” Wendy returned the favor by appearing on Watch What Happens Live and Andy’s radio show.
The Wendy Williams show started its eleventh season last month. It’s been renewed through 2022.
Wendy took multiple hiatuses earlier this year as she dealt with her sobriety and Kevin’s infidelity. She ended up staying in a sober house
for a few weeks. During the last show of season ten, Wendy burst into tears
, describing the year as “hell.”
