Watch: Wendy Williams Kicks Out Audience Member Whose Phone Goes Off

Wendy Williams was interrupted by an audience member’s cell phone while filming the October 8 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, and the TV host didn’t take kindly to the mistake. Wendy, 55, screamed at the audience member to leave her studio immediately, telling them to get out.

In the middle of talking about Jennifer Lopez, Wendy heard a cell phone noise off-camera. She stopped mid-sentence, a confused look on her face. “Is somebody’s phone on?” she asked, puzzled.

“Yes,” a male voice responded as the audience laughed. But Wendy didn’t find it funny and was immediately fed up.

“Get out! Get out!” she yelled, pointing at the exit. “Turn that phone off now!” Her voice was so severe, the audience gasped in shock. Wendy finally realized she was being a little harsh.

“Kindly, the tickets are free, but when you come here, you must turn your phone off,” she explained.