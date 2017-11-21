The Weeknd Seen Sneaking Out After Dining With Katy Perry

But the singer—real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
—was spotted sneaking out after dining with Katy Perr
y at Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday night, just days after being seen leaving The super model’s New York apartment late at night.
Katy, who was supposed to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show but was reportedly denied a visa,
looked to be in high spirits sporting a camel colored coat, a mid length dress underneath and nude heels.
While the Starboy went for a more casual look pairing a denim jacket and grey hoodie, with black jeans and a black top.
It’s unclear if the pair was on a date or just working on some new music, but both are currently single.
Following the dinner, Abel and Katy appeared to go their separate ways, as he was seen heading back to his car alone.
Meanwhile, The model and the songwriter are reportedly not officially back together, despite the fact that the former flames have been spending more time tougher.
“He is talking to Bella a lot and they’ve hung out too. They are not back together. There are still feelings though. Abel never stopped loving Bella,” and insider told People.
The Weeknd and Bella began dating in early 2015 but took a break in December. They later got back together soon after and made their red carpet debut as a couple in February at the Grammy Awards, however ultimately split by November.
