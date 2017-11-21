STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Two Timing?

The Weeknd Seen Sneaking Out After Dining With Katy Perry

Just days before, the singer was spotted leaving Bella Hadid’s apartment in NYC.

By ,

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 9
The Weeknd Seen Sneaking Out After Dining With Katy Perry
1 of 9
After Selena Gomez got back with ex Justin Bieber it looked like The Weeknd was on track to do the same and get back with his ex Bella Hadid, who he split with over a year ago.
But the singer—real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye—was spotted sneaking out after dining with Katy Perry at Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday night, just days after being seen leaving The super model’s New York apartment late at night.
Katy, who was supposed to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show but was reportedly denied a visa, looked to be in high spirits sporting a camel colored coat, a mid length dress underneath and nude heels.
While the Starboy went for a more casual look pairing a denim jacket and grey hoodie, with black jeans and a black top.

Photo credit: MEGA

It’s unclear if the pair was on a date or just working on some new music, but both are currently single.
Following the dinner, Abel and Katy appeared to go their separate ways, as he was seen heading back to his car alone.

Photo credit: MEGA

Meanwhile, The model and the songwriter are reportedly not officially back together, despite the fact that the former flames have been spending more time tougher.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“He is talking to Bella a lot and they’ve hung out too. They are not back together. There are still feelings though. Abel never stopped loving Bella,” and insider told People.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Weeknd and Bella began dating in early 2015 but took a break in December. They later got back together soon after and made their red carpet debut as a couple in February at the Grammy Awards, however ultimately split by November.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Filed under: , , , ,
Comments