Watch Kendall Jenner Flip Off Ellen While Discussing Her Tattoos

Kendall Jenner first revealed her ‘meow’ tattoo to fans, located on the inside of her lip in November 2016, and while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday the model admitted that the decision to get inked was made under the influence.

“I was drunk. I wasn't thinking clearly,” Kendall exclaimed. “It was literally the first thing that came to my mind. I don’t know just like my drunk thoughts.”

Kendall also showed Ellen her first two tattoos—a white heart and a white dot—located on her middle finger.

White ink tattoos can be hard to spot and are subtler compared to a standard tattoo. “Nope you can’t see it, but that’s kind of the point,” Kendall explains of her invisible tattoos.

That’s when she accidentally raised her middle finger to Ellen, who jokingly responded saying, “don’t you do that to me!” Kendall quickly apologized and said that she did not mean to do that.

While on the show, Ellen also pointed out that the 22-year-old is the only Kar-Jenner who doesn’t have a baby yet.

“I have moments where I’m like ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?’ But I don’t,” Kendall admits. “I’m good, I can wait a little while longer.”

As fans know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye welcomed their third child via surrogate in January and Kylie Jenner followed quickly after giving birth to Stormi just two weeks later. Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her a baby girl next month.