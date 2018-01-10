O.J. Simpson Denies He Is Khloe Kardashian’s Biological Father: ‘Trust Me’

When O.J. Simpson was asked if he wished Khloe Kardashian congratulations on her pregnancy, the former football player said he did not, according to reports.

Denying rumors that he is Khloe’s biological father, he said, “Well, for [Rob ], God bless his soul, yeah. I don't know. I don't think I have nothing to do with it. I would be proud ... but trust me, I had nothing to do with it.”

Speculation that the expectant mother was not a Kardashian first started when Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner, admitted in her memoir that she was not faithful to her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian. Rumors were recently reignited after the recent parole of O.J, with social media trolls taunting the Revenge Body star saying comments like, “her father [is] coming home.”

As Kardashian fans know, the reality star has previously addressed the rumors in a 2009 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, when she discussed the possibility that she was adopted, but refused to take a paternity test.

And while Kris insists that she did not cheat on Robert with his friend O.J, she has not named another man either. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Adding fuel to fire, Roberts second and third wives have also claimed that he confessed that Khloe was not his. Moreover, while the disgraced football player was serving time for armed robbery, a guard at the jail said that Khloe was in constant contact with the ex-con.