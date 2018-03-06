Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Is Tiffany Haddish Hooking Up With Brad Pitt? Here’s Everything We Know
While backstage at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night Tiffany Haddish told Kelly Ripa that she had just met newly singleBrad Pitt in the elevator and the pair made a relationship pack should they both be available down the line.
“Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you what that means!” Tiffany said to the LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan host excitedly.
“But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” the comedian later added after some thought about the family dynamic of her future beau.
The pair was playing the game Marry, Date Dash when the actor’s name was selected along with George Clooney and Javier Bardem for the game, however after revealing the news of her upcoming relationship Tiff surprisingly did not select Brad as her fictitious husband.
“I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney and I would ditch Javier [Bardem] because I don’t know who Javier is,” Tiffany said of the options.
Do you think Brad and Tiffany would make a cute couple? Let us know in the comments!
