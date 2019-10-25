‘The View’ Hosts Mourn Death Of Longtime Staffer From Ovarian Cancer

The women of The View shared solemn news on October 24 as they announced the death of longtime staffer Lauren Brennan Anglero at the age of 39 from ovarian cancer. She had been diagnosed with the disease only a few months ago.
“We have a tough goodbye to say,” Whoopi Goldberg told the audience and viewers at home.
“We want to mention the passing of a former staff member, Lauren Brennan Anglero, who worked here for many years. This is a very sad story,” Joy Behar continued, explaining that Lauren had passed from ovarian cancer. “She worked at ABC for 16 years, and her first job was at The View. She was only 39 years old.”
“She leaves behind her husband, Jerry, and two lovely twins,” Joy, 77, continued. “Our hearts go out to her family. It’s a very, very, sad story. A 39-year-old girl. And it was a short illness, and she just passed.”
Abby Huntsman chimed in, “I didn’t know her, but everyone I’ve talked to said she had the most contagious laugh. When she walked in a room, you knew she was there. Our love to her family.”
Whoopi, 63, also urged people to make sure they have regular cancer screenings. “Make sure that you get yourself checked,” she said. “If you’re walking around today, make sure you check yourself. Make sure you’re doing fine.”
Lauren worked at ABC for 16 years, starting at The View
and working as Barbara Walters
’ assistant.
She was also honored during the Wednesday night broadcast of Nightline. It was said that she worked on “nearly every show at the network,” and “was beloved by everyone, especially cherished by her colleagues at 20/20.”
Lauren is survived by her husband Jerry and their two-year-old twins, Aubrey and Mason. The girls were born four months premature and have special needs.
According to the GoFundMe, Aubrey and Mason were born “severely premature and … require special attention and medical care for the rest of their lives.” Almost 600 people have donated so far.
