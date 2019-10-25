‘The View’ Hosts Mourn Death Of Longtime Staffer From Ovarian Cancer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women of The View shared solemn news on October 24 as they announced the death of longtime staffer Lauren Brennan Anglero at the age of 39 from ovarian cancer. She had been diagnosed with the disease only a few months ago.

“We have a tough goodbye to say,” Whoopi Goldberg told the audience and viewers at home.

“We want to mention the passing of a former staff member, Lauren Brennan Anglero, who worked here for many years. This is a very sad story,” Joy Behar continued, explaining that Lauren had passed from ovarian cancer. “She worked at ABC for 16 years, and her first job was at The View. She was only 39 years old.”

“She leaves behind her husband, Jerry, and two lovely twins,” Joy, 77, continued. “Our hearts go out to her family. It’s a very, very, sad story. A 39-year-old girl. And it was a short illness, and she just passed.”