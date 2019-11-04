During the segment, the women were discussing remarks Jennifer Aniston recently made. The Friends star said she was tired of people telling her she looks good for her age. The women agreed that it was a rude comment, while also admitting that the 50-year-old actress looks good for any age. Then, the cohosts shared what backhanded compliments they’ve received.
“For me, can people please stop coming up to me on the street and telling me that I ‘look less fat in person?’” Meghan asked. “It’s nasty. It happens all the time.” The other hosts were stunned; Sunny Hostin audibly gasped.
“It’s so mean,” Meghan said before referencing an earlier discussion the women had about Demi Lovato’s remarks about body acceptance. “I don’t have body image issues, even though I agree with what Demi Lovato was saying that it’s a struggle to have acceptance every day. So just try to be kinder to people.”
Meghan McCain Slams Body Shamers Who Tell Her She Looks 'Less Fat In Person'
“All the time,” Meghan stressed. “By the way, it’s a miracle that I haven’t somehow had some kind of problem with eating up until this point. I have not, I do not, I will not. But that’s not helpful when people say you look less fat in person than on TV.”
“Well, I’ll just say you said it,” Meghan quipped. “But I just think that when we talk about women and bodies and age and weight, we have to expand ideas of beauty.”
5 of 7
In October, Meghan clapped back at a Twitter troll who harassed her over her weight. The person wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “How many pounds ago was that profile picture? Jenny Craig, NutriSystem or Weight Watchers (WW) would endorse you without hesitation.”
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 7
Meghan wrote back, “It’s harassment like this that can lead women to eating disorders. I am one of the lucky ones who never suffered from it. I never dieted to get a man or a job and somehow landed my dream both.”
Photo credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
7 of 7
“Hope young girls see me and know they don’t have to diet either,” she said.
“That’s awful,” Sunny, 51, said. “People say that to you?” Joy Behar asked.
“All the time,” Meghan stressed. “By the way, it’s a miracle that I haven’t somehow had some kind of problem with eating up until this point. I have not, I do not, I will not. But that’s not helpful when people say you look less fat in person than on TV.”
Joy came up with a snarky response for Meghan. “When they say you look less fat, you say, ‘I can’t say the same for you,'” she joked.
“Well, I’ll just say you said it,” Meghan quipped. “But I just think that when we talk about women and bodies and age and weight, we have to expand ideas of beauty.”
In October, Meghan clapped back at a Twitter troll who harassed her over her weight. The person wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “How many pounds ago was that profile picture? Jenny Craig, NutriSystem or Weight Watchers (WW) would endorse you without hesitation.”
Photo credit: MEGA
Meghan wrote back, “It’s harassment like this that can lead women to eating disorders. I am one of the lucky ones who never suffered from it. I never dieted to get a man or a job and somehow landed my dream both.”
Photo credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
“Hope young girls see me and know they don’t have to diet either,” she said.