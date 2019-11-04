Meghan McCain Slams Body Shamers Who Tell Her She Looks 'Less Fat In Person'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meghan McCain is fed up with fat-shamers commenting on her weight. On the November 4 episode of The View, the 35-year-old confessed that she often receives back-handed compliments from strangers who tell her she looks “less fat in person.”

During the segment, the women were discussing remarks Jennifer Aniston recently made. The Friends star said she was tired of people telling her she looks good for her age. The women agreed that it was a rude comment, while also admitting that the 50-year-old actress looks good for any age. Then, the cohosts shared what backhanded compliments they’ve received.

“For me, can people please stop coming up to me on the street and telling me that I ‘look less fat in person?’” Meghan asked. “It’s nasty. It happens all the time.” The other hosts were stunned; Sunny Hostin audibly gasped.

“It’s so mean,” Meghan said before referencing an earlier discussion the women had about Demi Lovato’s remarks about body acceptance. “I don’t have body image issues, even though I agree with what Demi Lovato was saying that it’s a struggle to have acceptance every day. So just try to be kinder to people.”