Awkward Moment At ‘The View’: Lupita Corrects Abby Huntsman On Her ‘Star Wars’ Hair & Makeup

Lupita Nyong’o stopped by The View on Thursday, December 12, to talk about her role in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker this month. But during her appearance, host Abby Huntsman got a basic fact wrong about her character which led to an awkward moment!

Lupita, 36, originated the role of Maz Kanata in 2015’s The Force Awakens, directed by J.J. Abrams. She briefly reprised the role in Return Of The Jedi, which came out in 2017 and was directed by Rian Johnson. Now, she’s returned for the last film in the trilogy, which J.J., 53, is helming once again.

Sunny Hostin started the show’s chat with the Oscar winner by saying how much she enjoys Lupita, 36, in the movies. The show put a photo of Maz on the screen and Lupita admitted looks “a little different” in the films.

Abby, 33, was apparently stunned by the transformation into an orange alien, because she asked, “How long did hair and makeup take?”