Awkward Moment At ‘The View’: Lupita Corrects Abby Huntsman On Her ‘Star Wars’ Hair & Makeup

Lupita Nyong’o stopped by The View on Thursday, December 12, to talk about her role in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker this month. But during her appearance, host Abby Huntsman got a basic fact wrong about her character which led to an awkward moment!
Lupita, 36, originated the role of Maz Kanata in 2015’s The Force Awakens, directed by J.J. Abrams. She briefly reprised the role in Return Of The Jedi, which came out in 2017 and was directed by Rian Johnson. Now, she’s returned for the last film in the trilogy, which J.J., 53, is helming once again.
Sunny Hostin started the show’s chat with the Oscar winner by saying how much she enjoys Lupita, 36, in the movies. The show put a photo of Maz on the screen and Lupita admitted looks “a little different” in the films.
Abby, 33, was apparently stunned by the transformation into an orange alien, because she asked, “How long did hair and makeup take?”
“That’s CGI,” Lupita corrected her. Meghan McCain
also shouted the correct answer at her cohost.
Lupita’s role was small in the previous two films, and it’s not known how much of TROS she’ll actually appear in. Her character has been absent from trailers so far.
The Star Wars
filmmakers previously explained that they thought about making Maz a puppet (like baby Yoda
) or using a human actor in a suit, like C3PO and Chewbacca. Ultimately, they decided to go full CGI.
Lupita also did CGI for her role in the 2016 film The Jungle Book.
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
will be released on December 20. The film will feature some unused footage
of Carrie Fisher
, who passed away before filming could begin. Her daughter, Billie Lourd
, wrote an essay
about making sure her mother’s — and Princess Leia’s — legacy is honored in the film.
The 27-year-old wrote in TIME
, “About a year [after Carrie’s death], J.J. called me into his office to talk about the plans for Leia. We both agreed she was too important to be written off in the classic Star Wars
introductory scroll. This last movie was supposed to be Leia’s movie, and we wanted it to remain that, as much as possible.”
The Booksmart actress continued, “What I hadn’t known – and what J.J. told me that day – was that there was footage of my mom that they had collected over the years that hadn’t made it into the movies, footage that J.J. told me would be enough to write an entire movie around. It was like she had left us a gift that would allow Leia’s story to be completed.”
