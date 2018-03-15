Taylor Swift 'Wants To Get Engaged' To Joe Alwyn—Will He Propose?

Taylor Swift, who often inserts her highly-publicized “bad romances” into her songs, has be fiercely and unprecedentedly secretive about her new boyfriend Singer, who often inserts her highly-publicized “bad romances” into her songs, has be fiercely and unprecedentedly secretive about her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn and a source says this relationship is so different because she thinks he is “the one.”

According to the source who spoke to US Weekly, “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her . She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

"This is the first time she’s kept the guy private,” the source explained of the couple that has been linked since May 2017.

“She really likes Joe. She wants to keep her personal life separate from her work life.” Adding, that Joe is "happy being out of the spotlight.”