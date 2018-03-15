Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Taylor Swift 'Wants To Get Engaged' To Joe Alwyn—Will He Propose?
Singer Taylor Swift, who often inserts her highly-publicized “bad romances” into her songs, has be fiercely and unprecedentedly secretive about her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn and a source says this relationship is so different because she thinks he is “the one.”
According to the source who spoke to US Weekly, “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her. She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”
