STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

It's A Love Story!

Taylor Swift 'Wants To Get Engaged' To Joe Alwyn—Will He Propose?

The country singer thinks 'he's the one,' says a source.

By ,

Credit: Getty Images

View gallery 7

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Taylor Swift 'Wants To Get Engaged' To Joe Alwyn—Will He Propose?
1 of 7
Singer Taylor Swift, who often inserts her highly-publicized “bad romances” into her songs, has be fiercely and unprecedentedly secretive about her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn and a source says this relationship is so different because she thinks he is “the one.”
According to the source who spoke to US Weekly, “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her. She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”
After infamously dating a string of A-list celebrities like John Mayer, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, the 28-year-old country singer moved on with lesser-known British actor Joe, 27.
Unlike her previous relationships that are typically very public, Taylor has chosen to keep this one closely guarded.
"This is the first time she’s kept the guy private,” the source explained of the couple that has been linked since May 2017.
“She really likes Joe. She wants to keep her personal life separate from her work life.” Adding, that Joe is "happy being out of the spotlight.”
What do you think about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn potentially getting married? Sound off in the comments.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Filed under: ,
Comments