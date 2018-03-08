Skip The Ceremony—Most Hated 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. ELOPING

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr . and Lauren Burnham are in a rush to get married. The reality TV couple announced their urgent plans to jump the broom on Wednesday.

“We want to get married soon, and we also talked about eloping,” said Lauren during a media teleconference, according to People. Photo credit: Getty Images

“We’ve talked about running away to Vegas,” Arie added.

As fans of the show know, Arie originally proposed to Becca Kufrin , but after two months changed his mind and picked runner-up Lauren instead, sealing the deal on Tuesday night with a proposal on the After The final Rose special.

Later in the interview, the bachelor who seems to have a habit for backtracking revealed that he and his fiancée were also considering having a ceremony instead of eloping.