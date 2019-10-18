Is The New Selena Gomez Song A Shot At Justin Bieber?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is Selena Gomez’s new song, “Lose You To Love Me,” a shot at her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber? Fans speculated the new track, which will be released October 23, just might be an attack on the Canadian singer.

Selena, 27, shared the news of the upcoming single on Twitter on October 18. She wrote, “I needed to lose you to love me,” alongside the artwork for the song.

The “Come And Get It” singer had been hinting new music was on the way for days. She’s been sharing dramatic black and white photos with captions like, “Rose colored glasses all distorted” and “I saw the signs and I ignored it,” which all seem to point toward a breakup song. Her new album will be her first since 2015, though she has released five non-album singles since then.

“Justin is shaking,” one fan commented under Selena’s announcement. Another said, “Justin is OVER. We stan.”

“She’s coming for his neck!” another added, while some of Justin’s fans thought it was rude for her to release a song about a “married man.”

Selena and Justin, 25, were first linked way back in 2010. They were on and off for years, breaking up and making up and hashing their feelings out in song.