Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Drama

Is The New Selena Gomez Song A Shot At Justin Bieber?

‘Lose You to Love Me’ comes out October 23.

By ,

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

Is Selena Gomez’s new song, “Lose You To Love Me,” a shot at her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber? Fans speculated the new track, which will be released October 23, just might be an attack on the Canadian singer.

Selena, 27, shared the news of the upcoming single on Twitter on October 18. She wrote, “I needed to lose you to love me,” alongside the artwork for the song.

The “Come And Get It” singer had been hinting new music was on the way for days. She’s been sharing dramatic black and white photos with captions like, “Rose colored glasses all distorted” and “I saw the signs and I ignored it,” which all seem to point toward a breakup song. Her new album will be her first since 2015, though she has released five non-album singles since then.

“Justin is shaking,” one fan commented under Selena’s announcement. Another said, “Justin is OVER. We stan.”

“She’s coming for his neck!” another added, while some of Justin’s fans thought it was rude for her to release a song about a “married man.”

Selena and Justin, 25, were first linked way back in 2010. They were on and off for years, breaking up and making up and hashing their feelings out in song.

Justin has released his own songs that fans think are about Selena, including 2015’s “Love Yourself.” During the chorus, Justin sang, “And if you think that I'm still holdin' on to somethin' / You should go and love yourself.”

Photo credit: MEGA

It also contained the extremely rude line, “My mama don't like you and she likes everyone.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The couple reconciled in early 2018 before calling it quits for good. By summer, Justin was with Hailey Baldwin, who he married at a courthouse in September 2018.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Selena was allegedly shocked by the news. She went into treatment for some physical and mental health issues shortly after the news broke.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Justin and Hailey, 22, just had their second wedding on a South Carolina plantation last month.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Selena also famously dated The Weeknd, who reportedly just reconciled with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Do you think Selena’s song will be about Justin? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Comments

