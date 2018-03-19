Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Selena Gomez Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scars — See The Pics
Newly single Selena Gomez Showed off her kidney transplant scars while soaking up the sun in Sydney, Australia.
The singer, who is in town for the Hillsong Church’s Color Conference, sported mismatch orange bikini top with black bottoms while she lounge on the top deck of her yacht.
The prominent scar — not located near her kidney, but on her leg— was due to complication following the 2017 transplant.
An artery broke and Selena had to have an emergency surgery where doctors took a vein from her leg and created a new artery to help stabilize the overactive kidney, which left the scar on her inner right thigh.
