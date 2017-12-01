Selena Gomez Fights Through Tears At Billboard’s Women In Music

Thursday night was Billboard’s Women in Music Awards and Selena Gomez
took home the publication’s 2017 Women of the Year honor, but when the singer’s best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa
, presented her with the award, she almost instantly broke down saying she believes that it should have gone to Francia instead.
“I think Francia should be getting this award,” Selena said. “Because she saved my life.”
After gathering herself, the emotional 25-year-old continued saying, “ I feel incredibly lucky because I was very confused to feel like if I said too much, maybe I wasn’t doing enough, and honestly, I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career from 7 to 14 to now. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply because I knew that I wanted to be a part of something great, I wanted people to feel great,” she said.
"Specifically this year, I would like to thank my amazing team and my family because they stuck with me through some really hard times," Selena continued, referring to her kidney transplant.
"I got to do a lot this year, even though I had a couple of other things to do."
From her new music to executive producing the hit Netflix Series 13 Reasons Why to her health struggles and her chaotic love life, the singer has had quite the year.
Fans were shocked when Selena shared a photo to Instagram of Francia and her holding hands from their hospital beds, revealing that she underwent a kidney transplant after complications due to Lupus disease.
She then paid tribute to those who had come before her. "I'm so grateful for the older women who have lifted all of us up," she said.
After thanking the women who presented her the award, Selena teased, "I don't know how I'll ever repay it but maybe I'll make an epic album next year."
Watch the emotional acceptance speech here.