Selena Gomez Says Body-Shaming Over Her Weight Gain ‘Really Messed’ Her Up

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Selena Gomez is opening up about being body-shamed online after she gained weight during her battle with lupus. The singer said the comments “messed” with her mental health.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer was on Raquelle Stevens’ podcast, Giving Back Generation and she decided to open up about the emotional experience.

“I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” she explained. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

The “Wolves” singer said that the weight gain wasn’t a direct side-effect of lupus, but happened because of a “combination” of factors.

“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest,” Selena said about her changes in weight.