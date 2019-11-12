Star Magazine logo

Selena Gomez

Staying Strong

Selena Gomez Says Body-Shaming Over Her Weight Gain ‘Really Messed’ Her Up

The singer has been open about her struggles with lupus.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is opening up about being body-shamed online after she gained weight during her battle with lupus. The singer said the comments “messed” with her mental health.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer was on Raquelle Stevens’ podcast, Giving Back Generation and she decided to open up about the emotional experience.

“I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” she explained. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

The “Wolves” singer said that the weight gain wasn’t a direct side-effect of lupus, but happened because of a “combination” of factors.

“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest,” Selena said about her changes in weight.

"So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. In reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life," she explained.

"That got to me big time," she said about facing the onslaught of criticism about her weight. "I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."

But the Spring Breakers actress said she’s trying not to stress social media and that she’s "very happy with living my life."

"I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it," she said. Last month, in the wake of her new song about ex Justin Bieber, fans thought Selena got into a social media fight with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Hailey, 22, denied taking shots at Selena online, writing on Instagram, “Please stop with this nonsense...there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

Selena was diagnosed with lupus in 2015. She took a break from her creative pursuits in 2016 to focus on her health. A year later, she secretly had a kidney transplant, with her friend Francia Raísa donating an organ.

Last fall, Selena went into treatment after some difficulties with her mental and physical health.

