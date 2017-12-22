Scott Films Sofia Dancing In Her Underwear To Her Dad Lionel’s Hit 'All Night Long'

And on Thursday, Scott took to social media to show just how little he cares for the approval of his girlfriend’s father when he posted a video of Sofia dancing in her underwear to All Night Long, which is her dad’s 1983 hit. Photo credit: BACKGRID

In the video, Sofia can be seen in a festive Christmas sweater that looks like Santa Claus' overcoat and nothing but her panties.

Recently, when asked what he thought of his daughter's new romance the singer said he was "scared to death."

"Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," the singer exclusively told Us at the American Idol auditions in New York City back in October.

“I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”