Saint West ‘Doing Well’ Following Hospitalization For Pneumonia

Saint West is reportedly back home after being hospitalized for a “bad case of pneumonia” last week. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ’s sont is reportedly back home after being hospitalized for a “bad case of pneumonia” last week.

According to reports, Kim and Kanye took their 2-year-old to a Los Angles-are hospital, where the doting parents took turns sleeping by his bedside until he was cleared to leave on Saturday.

Sources say Saint is “doing well.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The hospitalization comes after Kim attended Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Taco Wednesday party.

On Tuesday Kim confirmed the reports with a post to Instagram writing: “My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging.”

She continued saying, “Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

Aside from the mini family crisis, the West brought in the New Year among family and friends. Kim shared a snap of her and her husband kissing as the clock struck midnight. Photo credit: BACKGRID

And though the reality star typically shares a lot of her life with fans, she recently said that her New Year’s resolution was to limit her time on her phone saying: “My New Year’s resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment.”