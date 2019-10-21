Rosie O’Donnell Gives Sad Update On Barbara Walters, Who Hasn't Been Seen Publicly In Years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rosie O’Donnell opened up about the current status of her relationship with her former The View boss, Barbara Walters. The former talk show host talked to Us Weekly at The Sound Inside opening night on Broadway on Thursday, October 17.

“I don’t think she’s up to speaking to people now,” Rosie, 57, said about the retired journalist.

“I think she’s a wonderful woman, and it’s hard to age in America, never mind if you’re internationally famous,” she explained about Barbara, who turned 90 in September. She hasn’t been seen in public since she attended a film premiere in July 2016.

Barbara created The View way back in 1997. She officially retired as a cohost in 2014 after 16 seasons at the roundtable with a rotating cast of women.

Barbara, who also worked on other ABC shows, including 20/20, brought Rosie on to The View in 2006, four years after her own eponymous talk show went off the air. The comedian stayed for one season but ended up returning for another year in 2014.