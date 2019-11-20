‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Admits Husband’s Parents Bankroll Their Lifestyle!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Emily Simpson is shedding light on her marriage to husband Shane Simpson. During the Tuesday, November 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality star revealed that his parents are the ones funding their lavish lifestyle! She discussed how her marriage with Shane, 44, works, including his parents’ financial support and how the couple balance her more open sexuality with his more conservative values. The interview aired after an episode of The Real Housewives Of Orange County in which Emily, 43, received a super steamy lap dance!

During the episode, the RHOC women had a party to celebrate Braunwyn Windham-Burke ending the breastfeeding. But the celebration’s vibe was much more bachelorette party than baby shower.

Emily had a wooden paddle that read “B***h” on it and she used it to slap people on the butt. She asked Vicki Gunvalson, “Do you want me to slap you with the b***h paddle?” Vicki, uncomfortable, demurred.