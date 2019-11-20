‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Admits Husband’s Parents Bankroll Their Lifestyle!

Emily Simpson is shedding light on her marriage to husband Shane Simpson. During the Tuesday, November 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality star revealed that his parents are the ones funding their lavish lifestyle! She discussed how her marriage with Shane, 44, works, including his parents’ financial support and how the couple balance her more open sexuality with his more conservative values. The interview aired after an episode of The Real Housewives Of Orange County in which Emily, 43, received a super steamy lap dance!
During the episode, the RHOC women had a party to celebrate Braunwyn Windham-Burke ending the breastfeeding. But the celebration’s vibe was much more bachelorette party than baby shower.
Emily had a wooden paddle that read “B***h” on it and she used it to slap people on the butt. She asked Vicki Gunvalson, “Do you want me to slap you with the b***h paddle?” Vicki, uncomfortable, demurred.
Then, a male and female stripped arrived to entertain the women.
“Oh my god, look at Emily with this guy,” Shannon Beador
said. “Look at Emily.” Emily straddled the stripper as he picked her up and bounced her up and down. He even put his face in her boobs!
“Emily really likes the little guy,” Tamra Judge
said, joking about Shane’s height. “I think this is the most action she’s gotten in a long time.”
Emily told Bravo’s Daily Dish after he failed the third time, “It was a huge thing in our family that was like everybody sacrificing so Shane could take the bar exam. So it’s like, I’m taking care of the kids, his parents are helping … And then for him not to pass, it was pretty devastating.”
During WWHL, she explained just what his parents “help” entails. She claimed she’s “never kept it a secret” that Shane’s parents are financially supporting him while he’s unable to work as a lawyer.
She also talked about how he’s “more conservative” sexually than she is. “He’s Mormon. That’s not a secret,” she said. “But he’s never told me to dress differently or tried to change me or anything so I’ve always just been myself.”
A viewer asked why she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring at BravoCon over the weekend. At first she said she rarely wore it, then she said she “lost it” and admitted she currently doesn’t have one.
Andy Cohen
teased that Shane will be at the RHOC
reunion and will address some of his controversial actions then.
