Lisa Rinna Uses The C Word During Fight With Kim Richards At Kyle’s Halloween Party

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There’s no love lost between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars haven’t gotten along for years,and their intense feud blew up yet again on a recent episode of the Bravo series when Lisa rehashed their longstanding feud.

At the show’s 2017 reunion, Lisa gifted Kim a stuffed animal bunny as a present for her new grandchild. At the reunion, Kim returned the bunny, unopened, saying it had “bad energy.”

Fast forward to the May 28 episode of the show, the pair came face to face at sister Kyle Richards’ Halloween party, and Lisa, 55, used the opportunity to slam Kim. In costume as costar Erika Jayne, she said, “Giving Lisa her bunny back was really c**ty.”

Kim, 54, couldn’t believe Lisa would call her out and swear at her in front of her friends and family. “She didn’t need to be crude and rude and disrespectful,” she said. “I feel very attacked again by her.”

Click through the gallery to watch the fight go down!