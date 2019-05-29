Lisa Rinna Uses The C Word During Fight With Kim Richards At Kyle’s Halloween Party

There’s no love lost between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars haven’t gotten along for years,and their intense feud blew up yet again on a recent episode of the Bravo series when Lisa rehashed their longstanding feud.
At the show’s 2017 reunion, Lisa gifted Kim a stuffed animal bunny as a present for her new grandchild. At the reunion, Kim returned the bunny, unopened, saying it had “bad energy.”
Fast forward to the May 28 episode of the show, the pair came face to face at sister Kyle Richards’ Halloween party, and Lisa, 55, used the opportunity to slam Kim. In costume as costar Erika Jayne, she said, “Giving Lisa her bunny back was really c**ty.”
Kim, 54, couldn’t believe Lisa would call her out and swear at her in front of her friends and family. “She didn’t need to be crude and rude and disrespectful,” she said. “I feel very attacked again by her.”
Lisa and Kim went at it at the party.
“That was really weird,” Kyle, 50, said of Lisa’s vulgar comment. But Lisa and Kim got together to hash it out.
“I think it really took me off guard [to see you,]” Lisa admitted. “I’m scared to see you and I reacted that way. That’s not who I am.”
Kim confessed to the camera that giving back the bunny in such an over-the-top way represented “lots of mean things” and “damage done” in their relationship.
But, surprisingly, the pair decided to bury the hatchet. “I’m sorry for whatever has happened between us. Can we move on?” Lisa asked.
“Let’s just forgive each other,” Kim agreed. They even hugged.
