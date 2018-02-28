Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & Prince William Attend First Annual Royal Foundation Forum

The last time the royal quad was spotted together was on Christmas morning for their traditional church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, but this was the first time they have appeared together at an official royal event. Photo credit: Getty Images

At the forum the royals spoke about their plans for their individual philanthropic work under the Royal foundation and the projects they currently have in the works. Photo credit: Getty Images

Following their time served in the military, Will and Harry established the forum. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kate was later added as a patron after she married Prince William as will Meghan following her wedding on May 19.