Fab Four!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & Prince William Attend First Annual Royal Foundation Forum

It’s the first time all four have appeared together at an official royal event.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & Prince William Attend First Annual Royal Foundation Forum
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, pregnant Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first appearance as a foursome on Wednesday for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum.

The last time the royal quad was spotted together was on Christmas morning for their traditional church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, but this was the first time they have appeared together at an official royal event.

At the forum the royals spoke about their plans for their individual philanthropic work under the Royal foundation and the projects they currently have in the works.

Following their time served in the military, Will and Harry established the forum.

Kate was later added as a patron after she married Prince William as will Meghan following her wedding on May 19.
William opened his address by welcoming Meghan, saying they were “particularly happy” that this is the first Royal Foundation event with Meghan.
