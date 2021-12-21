Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The trip of a lifetime! Billionaire philanthropist Michael Scott offered up a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the luxurious Zenyara Estate during Los Angeles’ Baby2Baby 10-year gala.

The fundraising event benefitting the well-known nonprfit brings out major celebrities each year and raises millions of dollars for children living in poverty. During this year’s event, Baby2Baby continued to raise money for its COVID-19 relief effort.

While at the gala on November 13, Scott was among major stars like Vanessa Bryant, James Corden, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba and more, some of whom have been honored with the Giving Tree Award in the past. During the event, guests experience food from top Los Angeles chefs and get to experience an exclusive live auction all while being inspired by those around them.

In addition to offering up the Zenyara Estate during the auction, Scott also donated to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“I’m honored to be part of a such a giving community and was happy to offer up Zenyara Estate to support such a great cause,” Scott said in a statement.

Located in Coachella, the luxurious estate is 70-acres of pure beauty. The 11-bedroom home can fit up to 22 people and has hosted some major stars and is a hot spot, especially during the Coachella Music Festival weekend.

While those staying at the villa will enjoy stunning views, there are also tons of amenities to take advantage of, including a game room with ping pong, pool and backgammon, a full spa with steam and sauna rooms, paintball tennis pavilion, golf course, horseback riding, an off-road track, DJ booth, karaoke and tons of water sports — jet skis, seabobs, kayaks, paddle boards, water bicycles and canoes.

Of course, there is also the pool, which sits right in the middle of all the buildings on the property. So, no matter where each Zenyara guest is, they’re always one step away from experiencing a tropical getaway.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of the beautiful Zenyara Estate.