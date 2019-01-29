Star Magazine logo

Funny Business

Pete Davidson Jokes About Failed Rehab Stint While Drinking Beer

The ‘SNL’ star is opening up about his past.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is making jokes about his past rehab stints. Click through the gallery to see what he had to say — and for all the info on how he’s doing after his mental health crisis.

Pete, 25, was at the Sundance Film Festival, promoting his new film, Big Time Adolescence. He sat down for a chat with Variety.

“I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab,” Pete said in the interview. “It’s nice to be on the other side of it.”

“And, also, it speaks wonders to your rehab facilities,” the comedian added as he took a swig of beer.

Pete went to rehab at the Cirque Lodge treatment center about four years ago, according to Variety. Other stars who have sought treatment in Utah include Demi Lovato.

Pete’s movie Big Time Adolescence is about a high school teenager who befriends a college dropout. The Staten Island native revealed that’s why he bleached his hair this summer.

“I always wanted to dye my hair, and everyone made fun of me,” he reminisced about the controversial look.

In December 2018, Pete worried his fans when he shared some Instagram posts about his suicidal thoughts. He recently poked fun at himself and the crisis on SNL. He told Variety he’s staying off the ‘gram for the time being.

What do you think of Pete joking about rehab? Sound off in the comments!

