Pete Davidson Jokes About Failed Rehab Stint While Drinking Beer

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is making jokes about his past rehab stints. Click through the gallery to see what he had to say — and for all the info on how he’s doing after his mental health crisis.
1 of 8
Pete, 25, was at the Sundance Film Festival, promoting his new film, Big Time Adolescence
. He sat down for a chat with Variety
.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 8
“I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab,” Pete said in the interview. “It’s nice to be on the other side of it.”
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 8
“And, also, it speaks wonders to your rehab facilities,” the comedian added as he took a swig of beer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Pete went to rehab at the Cirque Lodge treatment center about four years ago, according to Variety
. Other stars who have sought treatment in Utah
include Demi Lovato
.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 8
Pete’s movie Big Time Adolescence
is about a high school teenager who befriends a college dropout
. The Staten Island native revealed that’s why he bleached his hair
this summer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
8 of 8
What do you think of Pete joking about rehab? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: MEGA
Pete, 25, was at the Sundance Film Festival, promoting his new film, Big Time Adolescence
. He sat down for a chat with Variety
.
“I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab,” Pete said in the interview. “It’s nice to be on the other side of it.”
“And, also, it speaks wonders to your rehab facilities,” the comedian added as he took a swig of beer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Pete went to rehab at the Cirque Lodge treatment center about four years ago, according to Variety
. Other stars who have sought treatment in Utah
include Demi Lovato
.
Pete’s movie Big Time Adolescence
is about a high school teenager who befriends a college dropout
. The Staten Island native revealed that’s why he bleached his hair
this summer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Pete joking about rehab? Sound off in the comments!