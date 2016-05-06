Star Magazine logo

Back Together! Mariah Carey & Ex Nick Cannon Spotted On A Date Night With Twins

These exes reunited for a cute dinner date!

By ,

Credit: Splash News/Instagram

Back Together! Mariah Carey & Ex Nick Cannon Spotted On A Date Night With Twins
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon put their differences aside to spend time with their twins!

Nick, 35, posted a photo of the exes with their kids Monroe and Moroccan, 5 — just in time for Mother's Day!

Mariah, 46, and the America's Got Talent funnyman tied the knot in 2008 and split in 2014.

Now, the "Touch My Body" singer is engaged to billionaire James Packer.

Nick has been supportive of their relationship for the sake of their twins.

"Nick's children like Packer and he treats them well, so that's what he cares about," a source told E! News. "Nick is on very good terms with Carey. Nick is really just focused on his career at the moment."

What do you think of Nick and Mariah's date night? Tweet us and let us know!

