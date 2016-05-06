Back Together! Mariah Carey & Ex Nick Cannon Spotted On A Date Night With Twins

Credit: Splash News/InstagramView gallery 7
Nick, 35, posted a photo of the exes with their kids Monroe and Moroccan, 5 — just in time for Mother's Day!
Mariah, 46, and the America's Got Talent
funnyman tied the knot
in 2008 and split in 2014.
Now, the "Touch My Body" singer is engaged to billionaire James Packer
.
"Nick's children like Packer and he treats them well, so that's what he cares about," a source told E! News
. "Nick is on very good terms with Carey. Nick is really just focused on his career at the moment."
What do you think of Nick and Mariah's date night? Tweet us and let us know!
