Meghan King Edmonds Defends Letting 3-Year-Old Daughter Sleep In A Crib

Meghan King Edmonds was not having it when mom-shamers went after her for letting her 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, sleep in her crib. The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star struck back at the trolls.

On Tuesday, December 3, Meghan, 35, posted a photo of Aspen lying down in a crib. She was perched on a black and white pad and had her feet in a floral sleep sack. She covered her face with one hand and grinned for the camera.

Meghan wrote in the caption, “She asked me to tell a story about a baby and then Christmas lights. ✨The magic of being 3 ✨.”

But when fan comments grew critical, Meghan defended herself and her daughter. She wrote, “Update: Yep she’s in her crib. She climbs out when she wants and occasionally sleeps in her toddler bed but tonight Baby Alive had already claimed the (not-so-coveted) bed so AK opted for her too-small sleep sack, dock-a-tot, and wayyyy too small round crib. “