Meghan King Edmonds Defends Letting 3-Year-Old Daughter Sleep In A Crib

Meghan King Edmonds was not having it when mom-shamers went after her for letting her 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, sleep in her crib. The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star struck back at the trolls.
On Tuesday, December 3, Meghan, 35, posted a photo of Aspen lying down in a crib. She was perched on a black and white pad and had her feet in a floral sleep sack. She covered her face with one hand and grinned for the camera.
Meghan wrote in the caption, “She asked me to tell a story about a baby and then Christmas lights. ✨The magic of being 3 ✨.”
But when fan comments grew critical, Meghan defended herself and her daughter. She wrote, “Update: Yep she’s in her crib. She climbs out when she wants and occasionally sleeps in her toddler bed but tonight Baby Alive had already claimed the (not-so-coveted) bed so AK opted for her too-small sleep sack, dock-a-tot, and wayyyy too small round crib. “
She said, “Because this girl is a firecrackin individual and I challenge any of you to challenge her.” She finished with a bomb emoji.
Some people did come to Meghan’s defense in the comments. “I get so much crap from people from my 2.5 yr old being in [a crib and a sleep sack],” one person wrote, saying she “loved” the photo.
“Adorable!! Team Megan! All the way!” another person wrote.
“Let them be children for as long as they want. Time flies there's no rush,” another fan added.
She told Us Weekly
in November, “I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down. Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”
