Nick Cannon Reunited With Ex Mariah Carey On Father’s Day, Mocks Feud Rumors

The 35-year-old released a freestyle late last week, and didn't hold back when it came to Mariah, 46, or their 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.
The telling lyrics included verses like, "What happened to the rings, did she fling them out? ... We're single now, but we really need to think about is how a child deals/ how a child feels/ because we got two and they brilliant for real/ resilient for real," and "My daughter said 'Daddy, why your eyes in tears?'/ because last time I dropped your brother off, I didn't get a call the next day and it felt like years/ and I'mma be honest sometimes I hate to hear/ ya'll on the other line having fun without me. I wonder if my son will ever doubt me.../ What's love, I don't care about it/I just want my kids to be safe."
He also complimented the "We Belong Together" songstress with verses like, "I hope she happy/know she happy, paparazzi snapping. F*ck 'em all cause they see my sadness/and just walk it off/I guess I'm the dog that caused it all/that's what the rags say...If I speak, only spiritual gifts/ about my dream girl who I was blessed to make miracles with."
Finally, he concluded with, "This my real life/I almost died twice myself/ but f*ck my health/ y'all felt I kept this sh*t /held up for some motherf***ng alimony? Now who phony/when y'all need help, y'all call me/ when I need help, y'all call TMZ/ and y'all believe everything y'all see."
nickcannonRoc & Roe @MariahCarey & Moms wishing everyone a Happy Fathers Day! #Family
But it seems that Mariah and Nick
have buried their hatchet — as Nick posted photos of them spending Father's Day together!
nickcannonGift time! My kids are awesome!!! #HappyFathersDay
As Star
readers know, the couple filed for divorce in 2014. Mariah is now engaged to billionaire James Packer
— who was not photographed with them on Father's Day.
James also didn't spend Mother's Day
with Nick, Mariah, and the twins.
nickcannonSky Zone and Ice Cream! Best Fathers Day Ever!! Photo credit @mariahcarey
Do you think Nick and Mariah are getting along — or is it all for show? Tweet us and let us know!
