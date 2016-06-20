Star Magazine logo

Nick Cannon Reunited With Ex Mariah Carey On Father’s Day, Mocks Feud Rumors

Is the comedian still bitter over his divorce?

Credit: Splash News/Instagram

Nick Cannon slammed Mariah Carey in his new "Divorce Papers" rap — and may have dissed her again on Father's Day!

mariah-carey-nick-cannon-fathers-day-divorce-papers-freestyle-rap-instagram-pics-02

The 35-year-old released a freestyle late last week, and didn't hold back when it came to Mariah, 46, or their 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

mariah-carey-nick-cannon-fathers-day-divorce-papers-freestyle-rap-instagram-pics-03

The telling lyrics included verses like, "What happened to the rings, did she fling them out? ... We're single now, but we really need to think about is how a child deals/ how a child feels/ because we got two and they brilliant for real/ resilient for real," and "My daughter said 'Daddy, why your eyes in tears?'/ because last time I dropped your brother off, I didn't get a call the next day and it felt like years/ and I'mma be honest sometimes I hate to hear/ ya'll on the other line having fun without me. I wonder if my son will ever doubt me.../ What's love, I don't care about it/I just want my kids to be safe."

mariah-carey-nick-cannon-fathers-day-divorce-papers-freestyle-rap-instagram-pics-06

He also complimented the "We Belong Together" songstress with verses like, "I hope she happy/know she happy, paparazzi snapping. F*ck 'em all cause they see my sadness/and just walk it off/I guess I'm the dog that caused it all/that's what the rags say...If I speak, only spiritual gifts/ about my dream girl who I was blessed to make miracles with."

mariah-carey-nick-cannon-fathers-day-divorce-papers-freestyle-rap-instagram-pics-04

Finally, he concluded with, "This my real life/I almost died twice myself/ but f*ck my health/ y'all felt I kept this sh*t /held up for some motherf***ng alimony? Now who phony/when y'all need help, y'all call me/ when I need help, y'all call TMZ/ and y'all believe everything y'all see."

nickcannonRoc & Roe @MariahCarey & Moms wishing everyone a Happy Fathers Day! #Family

But it seems that Mariah and Nick have buried their hatchet — as Nick posted photos of them spending Father's Day together!

nickcannonGift time! My kids are awesome!!! #HappyFathersDay

As Star readers know, the couple filed for divorce in 2014. Mariah is now engaged to billionaire James Packer — who was not photographed with them on Father's Day.

mariah-carey-nick-cannon-fathers-day-divorce-papers-freestyle-rap-instagram-pics-07

James also didn't spend Mother's Day with Nick, Mariah, and the twins.

nickcannonSky Zone and Ice Cream! Best Fathers Day Ever!! Photo credit @mariahcarey

Do you think Nick and Mariah are getting along — or is it all for show? Tweet us and let us know!
Comments

